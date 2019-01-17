Tickets for 2019 Red Sox home games go on sale next week

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a RBI-double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Single-game tickets for most 2019 Red Sox home games will go on sale next week, the club announced Thursday.

Starting next Friday at 10 a.m., fans can purchase up to 12 single-game tickets per transaction at redsox.com and or by phone at 877-RED-SOX9.

Tickets to all regular season home games will be available, with the exception of “Diamond Tier” games on April 9, July 12-13, July 26-27, and September 7.

Green Monster ticket information will be released at a later date.

The team has scheduled several promotional giveaways throughout the upcoming season:

2019 Season Magnet Schedule, presented by Dunkin’, on April 9

Win Wall Flag, presented by JetBlue, on April 23

Mookie Betts MVP Hat, presented by Citgo, on April 30

D. Martinez Home Run Counter Bobblehead, presented by French’s, on May 14

Alex Cora World Series Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola, on June 25

Mookie Betts “Time to Party” Bobblehead with Sound, presented by Toyo Tires, on July 16

World Series Champions Tote Bag, presented by MLB Network, on July 30

Brock Holt ALDS Hitting for the Cycle Bobblehead, presented by Jim Beam, on August 6

Andrew Benintendi ALCS Catch Bobblehead, presented by Jim Beam, on September 3

Nathan Eovaldi World Series Bobblehead, presented by Benjamin Moore, on September 17

Boston’s Spring Training season begins next month at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Lee County, Florida, when pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workout.

The Red Sox open the regular season on March 28 in Seattle. Opening Day in Boston is on April 9.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)