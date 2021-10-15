BOSTON (WHDH) - Tickets for American League Championship series games at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets to playoff games taking place in Boston on Oct. 18, 19, and 20 go on sale at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be available for purchase on redsox.com/postseason and will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office.

Game 1 of the ALCS takes place at Minute Maid Park tonight at 8:07 p.m.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS on Monday after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series with two consecutive nights of walk-off wins at Fenway.

