BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have not yet clinched a postseason berth, but tickets for potential playoff games at Fenway Park this fall are slated to go on sale this week.

The opportunity to purchase tickets to any American League Wild Card and Division Series games that may be played at Boston’s beloved ballpark begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., the team announced Monday.

Ticket prices will fluctuate based on demand and variables such as the number of tickets available, opponent, and weather conditions.

No tickets will be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office.

Sale dates for potential American League Championship Series games played at Fenway Park will be announced at a later date.

Boston currently holds the second Wild Card playoff spot in the American League, leading the Toronto Blue Jays by just a single game.

