BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will be able to buy tickets Wednesday for the 2023 Discover Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, will go on sale at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster for the NHL’s annual outdoor game on January 2 at 1 p.m.

The Bruins will take on the Pittsburg Penguins in the matchup, which is returning to Fenway for the first time since 2010.

The first Winter Classic at Fenway Park ended with a 2-1 overtime win for the Bruins over the Philadelphia Flyers.

This will be the fourth Winter Classic for the Bruins, who won their most recent appearance in the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

