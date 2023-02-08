SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Tickets are now on sale for the Lego Discovery Center in Somerville, which is set to open at Assembly Row in April.

The Discovery Center is an immersive experience where creativity for both kids and adults is encouraged.

The facility has more than 43,000 square feet and features a Lego café, 4D cinema, themed indoor playgrounds, and much more.

Somerville’s Lego Discovery Center will officially open in April. To purchase tickets, click here.

