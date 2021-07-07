TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Topsfield Fair is returning this fall after being forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the pandemic and tickets went on sale to the public on Wednesday, organizers announced.

The 2021 fair will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 11.

Those who plan on attending the event can purchase single-day and three-day tickets, as well as food vouchers and tickets for rides.

Children under the age of 8 can gain entry free of charge with adult admission.

