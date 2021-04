BOSTON (WHDH) - Concertgoers itching to see their favorite artists live will have the chance to see Bad Bunny perform at the TD Garden in 2022.

Bad Bunny is slated to perform in Boston on March 22, 2022 as part of his El Último Tour del Mundo.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon on Ticketmaster.

