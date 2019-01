BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are closing a section of Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester due to tidal flooding.

Morrissey Boulevard northbound and southbound were closed Sunday morning at the intersection of UMass Boston and Freeport Street, state police said.

The Exit 14 off-ramp from Interstate 93 northbound to Morrissey Boulevard was also closed.

#MAtraffic @MassDCR will be closing Morrissey Blvd NB & SB in #Dorchester due to tidal flooding, enhanced by the storm. Morrissey Blvd will be closed at the U-Mass intersection and at the Freeport Street intersection. Exit 14 off-ramp from I-93 NB to Morrissey Blvd also closed — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2019

