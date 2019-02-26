Tier 1 hazmat declared after white powdery substance found at Dedham library; woman arrested

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tier 1 hazardous materials response was declared Tuesday after police say they found a white powdery substance, believed to be narcotics, at Dedham Public Library.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity at the Church Street library about 3:15 p.m. learned that a woman had gone into the restroom and not come out for some time, and when staff went to check the restroom, the woman ran out of the building, and a white powdery substance was left behind, according to Dedham police.

The Dedham Fire Department responded to the scene, and a hazmat incident was declared out of an abundance of caution.

Minutes later, officers reported that a vehicle that had been stopped near the police station was being driven by a woman matching the description of the individual seen at the library.

Police say more white powder was observed in the vehicle and on the driver.

The substance was field tested and believed to be heroin or fentanyl or some combination of opioids, according to police.

The driver, a 28-year-old Westwood woman, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A substance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and providing a false name to law enforcement, police say.

The white powder on the suspect and in the vehicle field tested positive for fentanyl, but the powder in the library field tested negative, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.

