ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least 5,000 galls of sulfuric acid has leaked from a tank car at an industrial chemical manufacturer in Attleboro, triggering a Tier 2 HazMat response from the local fire department.

Fire crews responding to a reported sulfuric acid leak at Robert’s Chemical on Victo Road around 9:30 a.m. found a 13,000-gallon tank car that was actively leaking sulfuric acid, according to Attleboro Fire Department Chief Scott Lachance.

An estimated 5,000 gallons of acid has leaked out of the car and into a containment area outside.

Everyone inside the building closest to the tank car was quickly evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

The incident is isolated and there is no active danger to the general public.

