BOSTON (WHDH) - The wife of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz announced Monday that the couple is splitting up.

In an Instagram post, Tiffany Ortiz wrote the she and David are separating after 25 years together.

“David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership,” Tiffany wrote. “We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

David spent 14 seasons in Boston, helping the Red Sox capture three World Series titles.

He recently became a first-time candidate for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

