(CNN) — Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday, according to a report from CNN affiliate WPTV.

Deputies told WPTV that accident happened after 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

The agency said they are currently investigating and will provide additional details as they become available, according to the report.

CNN has reached out to Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Woods’ agent but did not immediately hear back.

Per the report, Sheriff John Budensiek is expected to share more details at 5 p.m.

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