Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas commit to Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two of the biggest names in golf will tee it up later this summer at a FedExCup Playoffs event in Norton.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have committed to take part in the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

The tournament, which marks the second leg of the PGA Tour’s playoff schedule, runs from Aug. 30 – Sept. 3.

Thomas won the event last season. He will look to become the first player in PGA TOUR history to defend his FedExCup title.

Woods will be making his first start at TPC Boston since 2013. He won the event back in 2006.

