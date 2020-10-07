SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus happily announced that their “kidnapped” tiki chair has been returned.

The restaurant put out a plea on social media Tuesday, asking for whoever stole their yellow chair to bring it back, no questions ask, by the end of the workweek or else they would post a surveillance image of the suspect online.

They announced later that night that it had returned.

“Thank you very much to all our friends, media & social media friends & customers who got the word out!” the restaurant wrote on Twitter. “Without each of you, we may not have had such a quick & happy result.”

Kowloon says they plan to use this chair next year in their outdoor tiki bar.

