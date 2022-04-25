BOSTON (WHDH) - A TikTok star dropped off dozens of Lego sets for children at Massachusetts General Hospital Monday.

Russell Cassevah has more than half a million followers on the popular social media app and has gained more than 7 million likes by posting videos of himself buying toys and giving them to kids in need.

“I broke the Guinness World Record for walking on Legos, and I learned how amazing Lego sets are for children in the hospital,” he said.

He started the Little Bricks charity with the goal of delivering Lego sets to children’s hospitals and sick kids across the country. He showed his process ahead of Monday’s giveaway on Tiktok where he filled up his cart with a whole range of Lego sets.

Cassevah was invited to the hospital by the Lorenzo family whose son Cole has a condition that makes his organs grow faster than the average person.

“I heard Cole’s story and it broke my heart. I was like where is Cole’s hospital? They were like here in Massachusetts. I had never been to Massachusetts yet. This is perfect,” he said.

“He just loves building. It keeps him occupied. It reduces his anxiety about being poked and prodded all the time. He can sit there and build and not worry at least for a little bit,” said Cole’s mom Nicole.

Mass General Hospital for Children was excited to get the delivery of more than 200 sets worth more than $5,000.

“The essence of our role here is to be sure that while the kids are hospitalized that they are still being able to be kids and play is certainly a huge part. Diversion is crucial to their healing,” said Child Life Manager Ann Pizzano.

Cassevah’s next stop is Dallas, Texas.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)