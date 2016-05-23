Tim Caputo is a Night Team reporter for 7NEWS. Tim joined 7NEWS in April, 2010 and is glad to be back in the Northeast after spending years all over the country.

Tim’s first reporting job was in Roswell, New Mexico. Despite what most people think, he did not report on aliens there. Tim stayed in New Mexico for several more years, working at KRQE in Albuquerque, where he covered stories that received national attention like wildfires, flooding, and the Georgia runaway bride who ended up in New Mexico.

Follow @tim_caputo

Most recently, Tim worked in Charlotte at WSOC where he was an education reporter and occasionally anchored weekends. In North Carolina, Tim broke a number of stories about budget problems and crime and covered successes in local school districts.

Tim graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. A native New Yorker, Tim is now happy to call Boston his home. Tim is an avid sports fan and you’ll likely catch him in the crowd at a Red Sox or Celtics game.

GET TO KNOW TIM

TV show I never miss – 60 Minutes

Song that gets me dancing – Juicy

Alma mater – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University

First concert I ever attended – Debbie Gibson (two older sisters, don’t judge me)

Favorite place I’ve traveled – Austin, TX

Childhood hero – Michael Jordan

Best season – Spring

Book I’ve read over and over – Aim for the Heart by Al Tompkins

Last meal on earth – Chicken Parm

Movie that makes me cry – Rudy

Movie I’ve watched over and over – Shawshank Redemption

I’m known for – Sarcasm, one liners