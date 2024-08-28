BOSTON (WHDH) - Attendees filed into the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Wednesday ahead of an expected appearance from Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz at a convention for the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Walz was expected to take the stage at the convention to address union firefighters in one of his first public appearances since last week’s Democratic National Convention.

The IAFF represents nearly 350,000 firefighters, emergency medical workers, and rescue personnel in the US and Canada. The union kicked off its convention on Monday and is scheduled to continue programming through the end of the week.

“I know it’s really rejuvenated the ticket and it’s really brought some excitement to the national election,” said IAFF member Steve Inhoff when asked about Walz’s speech. “So, I’m interested to hear what he has to say.”

Inoff is a union president from West Bend, Wisconsin. Speaking with 7NEWS, he said he is interested in Walz’s background as a union member and his experience with collective bargaining.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president at the DNC roughly one month after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris.

Harris tapped Walz as her running mate ahead of the convention and headlined a series of campaign events with Walz in the leadup to the DNC in Chicago.

With election day now fast approaching, Walz is scheduled to leave Boston following his IAFF speech and join Harris in Georgia for a two-day bus tour of the state beginning Wednesday afternoon.

