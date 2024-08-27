BOSTON (WHDH) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in Boston Wednesday to address a major firefighters union in one of his first public events since he and Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president and president last week.

Walz is scheduled to speak at the International Association of Fire Fighters Convention.

A former union member himself, Walz is expected to emphasize his party’s commitment to union workers.

The IAFF represents nearly 350,000 firefighters, emergency medical workers, and rescue personnel in the US and Canada. The union kicked off its convention on Monday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and is scheduled to continue programming through the end of the week.

In speaking to convention attendees, Walz is making his return to Boston exactly two weeks after he headlined a fundraiser at the Newbury Hotel.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)