ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Administrators at Brennan Middle School in Attleboro panicked when no one remembered exactly where a time capsule was buried 25 years ago. The professionals were called in and using ground-penetrating radar, the capsule was uncovered

The capsule’s contents were moldy and wet, including old school banners, uniforms and a floppy disc and cassette tape.

Dawn Greening, a teacher at the middle school for the past 28 years, said she was there when it was buried in 1997.

“The students are excited. I heard my fifth graders say, “I heard there’s a time capsule! Where is it?’ so they are excited and now we have an empty time capsule,” Greening said. “There’s talk of hopefully maybe another class or another group of people getting together and putting something in there to open up at year 50!”

The artifacts will be cleaned and put on display June 10 for the public and the 1997 alumni to view.

