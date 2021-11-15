QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Days after a student walkout at Quincy High School, officials held a sit down with parents looking for answers.

The school came under fire after a racially-charged video made by a student at the school was shared on social media.

A fight broke out inside the building last week when a Black student confronted the white student who made it. Days later, students walked out of class and called for more answers from their school’s administration.

RELATED: Dozens of Quincy HS students walk out of class after fight sparked by racist video

“It is time for action. Things need to change,” one woman said.

At the meeting Monday night, some protested again as parents went inside with school officials. For some, the meeting fell short of expectations.

“We were told they had a script that they weren’t interested in deviating from. They were not interested in taking our questions,” said Quiana Blair. “As parents, we let them know this was not enough.”

“The message they presented was not a lot of action, so I’m disappointed,” Nicole Doyle said. “I hope they come up with a different plan with the feedback they hear from parents.”

RELATED: ‘Disturbing’: Video containing racist hate speech led to fight between students at Quincy High School, superintendent says

Superintendent Kevin Mulvey, who led the forum and who was outside during the walkout on Friday said the meeting was about hearing the parent’s concerns.

“We’re going to use that information to make immediate responses to help correct and make the environment and culture in the Quincy public schools much better for our students and work to the extent possible end racism in Quincy public schools,” he said.

Mulvey said this meeting was just one of many more to come.



(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)