‘Time for impeachment is now’: Sen. Warren expresses support for inquiry at NH campaign rally

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren held a campaign rally in Keene New Hampshire Wednesday night where she expresses her support for an impeachment inquiry.

On her 17th trip to the Granite State since the start of the year, Warren spoke to a crowd of 900 supporters at Keene State University and said she believes it is critical that Congress act in light of the memo released earlier in the day that details a conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“If Congress does not hold this man accountable, then he will break the law again, and again, and again,” She said. “It is time for impeachment now.”

The senator has supported impeachment since the release of the Muller Report in April.

“Nobody is above the law, not even the President of the United States.”

The Senator said she is not particularly concerned if the inquiry hurts the Democratic agenda.

“This is not about politics. There are some things that are bigger than politics,” she said after the rally. “I took an oath of office and so did everybody in Congress, and that oath of office is to follow the Constitution of the United States of America.”

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows the Mass. Senator surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic front-runner.

Senator and presidential candidate Corey Booker of New Jersey sat down with 7News to say that he too supports impeachment.

“This president is saying the Constitution doesn’t matter, ‘I do not submit myself to the checks and balances. I am above the law,” Booker said. “That is unacceptable. I don’t care about the politics, politics be damned.”

While impeachment is gaining traction in the House of Representatives, members of the Senate face an uphill battle.

“I don’t know what the Senate will do under Mitch McConnell’s control,” Warren said. “But, right now, we have to do what is right regardless of the politics.”

Warren has another event in Hollis, New Hampshire on Friday as she works to solidify her support in the state.

