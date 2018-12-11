Time magazine has chosen four groups of journalists for its 2018 Person of the Year, entitled “The Guardians and the War on Truth.”

Since 1927, the weekly news magazine has identified a person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world.

This year, they choose Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in Saudi Arabia in October, and the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, which rose up after a gunman stormed their building earlier this year.

They also selected Maria Ressa, a Philipino journalist who exposed corruption in the Philippines, as well as Reteurs reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are currently imprisoned in Myanmar for documenting the deaths of 10 minority Rohingya Muslims.

The selection is made by Time magazine editors.

