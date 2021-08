BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay State residents have until Friday, Aug. 27 to enter the Mass. RMV’s Low Plate Lottery.

You can enter the contest to win one of 200 plates up for grabs at the myRMV Online Service Center.

Try your luck and enter the 2021 Low Plate Lottery! You could win one of 200 plates up for grabs! Enter today using the myRMV Online Service Center https://t.co/RuojoJjOyp

You could win a low plate number such as Z24! Enter today using the myRMV Online Service Center https://t.co/RuojoJjOyp

