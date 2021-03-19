‘Time to deliver a message’: Dozens gather in Andover to stand in solidarity with Asian-American community

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens gathered in Andover to stand in solidarity with the Asian-American community following the deadly violence in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week.

“I’ve experienced more racism than I ever have in my entire life,” Winchester Town Manager and rally goer Lisa Wong said

Over the last year, reported hate crimes and attacks on the Asian American community have significantly risen across the country. The spike in hostility coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday’s deadly shooting at massage spas in Georgia added to the fear. Six of the eight people killed were Asian women.

“To see someone using sexism as a way to justify underlying racism is just all that more insidious to me,” attendee Sonia Kwon said.

People lined the streets with signs decrying the violence and standing against the hate.

“Our country is rooted in racism and we cannot stop showing up until we eradicate racism,” organizer Deb Olander said. “I hope the community will keep showing up. Ideally, we show up every week right? But especially at difficult times, it is important to come together, to be with each other and show solidarity.”

Part of the rally included speakers who spoke of their support for the Asian American community. Some calling on state leaders to expand and increase the strength of hate crime laws.

“What I’ve realized is in this day and age by not speaking out, what you’ve done is condoned violence and hatred. Each and every time we do that we contribute to the harm,” Wong said. “We tell people it’s okay– and it’s not okay. So, each and every time it’s being done we need to speak up for ourselves and we’re also asking our allies to speak up for us and with us as well.”

An example of what is being rallied against appeared at Friday’s rally when a man in a pickup truck drove by and heckled the crowd.

“Did any of you see that man in the truck who yelled, ‘I love Asian women massages’ as I was holding a stop Asian hate sign? It is happening right now,” Wong told those assembled.

Ralliers said this act is proof of why they must continue their fight against racism.

“ Asian has been known as the model minority because we’re calm, we’re hard-working, we don’t get into people’s troubles, but it’s time to deliver a message,” Catherine Liponis said.

The organization, Stop AAPI Hate, has reported around 3,800 complaints just in the last year. The majority of those acts of violence were perpetrated against women.

#AsianAmericans solidarity event in Andover. People gathering in support of Asian Americans following deadly #Atlanta spa shootings & recent rise of reported anti-Asian incidents across the country. #7News #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/eBV6SEYZvu — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) March 19, 2021

