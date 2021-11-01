STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - With the end of daylight savings time coming this Sunday, Massachusetts fire officials are reminding the public to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

Clocks are being turned back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and with that, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey says this is the perfect time to check to make sure all alarms are working.

“Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak,” he said. “As we ‘fall back’ this weekend, remember to check your alarms when you change your clocks. Unless you have newer alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, this is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or replace the entire device if it’s more than 10 years old.”

Ostroskey also highlighted the importance of CO alarms as we head into the colder months.

“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States,” he said. “The primary sources of carbon monoxide in the home are furnaces and other fuel-burning appliances. We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide, so it’s important to have working CO alarms to alert you to this invisible killer.”

Seniors who need help testing, maintaining, or replacing alarms should contact their local fire department or senior center for assistance.

