Time to spring forward: Daylight saving time returns this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s time to spring forward again. Daylight saving time returns this weekend in the United States.

The short-term pain is everyone will lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning but there is a long-term gain. In the weeks and months ahead, we’ll gain more light in the evening as the weather begins to warm.

Be sure to set your clocks ahead by 60 minutes before climbing into bed so you’re not caught by surprise on Sunday morning.

The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. in most places across the country.

Fire officials are also reminding homeowners to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors and radios.

