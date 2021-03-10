Time to spring forward: People reminded to change clocks, check alarms this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s time to spring forward again. Daylight saving time returns this weekend in the United States.

The short-term pain is everyone will lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning but there is a long-term gain. In the weeks and months ahead, we’ll gain more light in the evening as the weather begins to warm.

Be sure to set your clocks ahead by 60 minutes before climbing into bed so you’re not caught by surprise on Sunday morning.

The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. in most places across the country.

Fire officials are also reminding homeowners to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

“Smoke alarms, like other household appliances, don’t last forever,” said Michael C. Newbury, president of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts. “Check the age of your alarms. Smoke alarms usually need to be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms after 5-7. “If they are more than 10-years old, replace the entire alarm.”

Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey added, “Winter is not over, and our furnaces have been working hard. This is the time of year when something might break causing deadly carbon monoxide to leak into our homes. Working carbon monoxide alarms are the only way to detect that invisible poison.”

