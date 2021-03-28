Time to take down bird feeders in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is once again warning residents that bird feeders become bear feeders this time of year.

The department recommends that bird feeders be taken down by April 1 to avoid attracting hungry bears into backyards. Officials suggest waiting to put them back up until at least Dec. 1 or the onset of prolonged wintery weather.

Residents also are urged to secure their trash to keep bears out.

New Hampshire is home to about 6,000 black bears.

