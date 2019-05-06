TRES PIEDRAS, N.M. (WHDH) — Stargazers caught a dazzling show over the weekend as a meteor shower burned up in the night sky.

Debris from Halley’s Comet made its annual encounter with the Earth’s atmosphere, causing Halley’s trail of dusty debris to sizzle in what is known as Eta Aquarid.

The meteors traveled at about 148,000 mph into Earth’s atmosphere.

People in the Southern Hemisphere were said to have the best view of the meteor shower but several others captured the show in the Northern Hemisphere.

A timelapse of the event filmed in Tres Piedras, New Mexico shows the meteors flying through the sky.

