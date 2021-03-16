Timeline of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home bill questioned due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’

The Senate chair of the legislative panel reviewing a bond bill crucial to reconstructing the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home flagged concerns Tuesday that the Baker administration did not give lawmakers more time to dig into the proposal.

Gov. Charlie Baker and his cabinet are pushing for approval as soon as possible on a bill authorizing $400 million in bonds (H 64) to build a new Holyoke long-term care facility for veterans, warning that the state might not be able to access federal funding for up to 65 percent of the project without action by April 1.

Sen. Marc Pacheco, chair of the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight reviewing the bill, pressed administration officials at a Tuesday hearing on why Baker did not file the bill until mid-February if the timeline would be so crunched.

“Putting a $400 million project together and coming to the Legislature with the timeline we need to deal with is extremely unusual,” he said. “Why weren’t we given more time for consideration of this enormous investment, which is deserved?”

Alda Rego, assistant secretary for administration and finance at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said the timing reflects the “extraordinary circumstances” Massachusetts faced over the past year.

Before Baker submitted the legislation, Rego said, the administration sought input from the Holyoke home’s board of trustees, who gave their stamp of approval in early February.

“It’s great everybody had input, but the Legislature hasn’t, and so now we’re dealing with what we have before us without having the appropriate time to provide legislative input,” Pacheco said.

