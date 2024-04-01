We’ve got a lot of weather to cover over the next couple of days, so we’ll break it down day by day.

Tonight

Tonight will be quiet and dry. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy and lows will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Most of Tuesday will be dry as well. Highs will be noticeably cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be cloudy, and there’s a chance for some rain showers in the evening. There may be some mixing or light snow already happening in the higher elevations like the Worcester hills as we get into the later evening hours, however, it will not be significant.

Wednesday

The storm really ramps up Wednesday. Most of us will only see some rain, including inside of the 495 corridor. The rain will be heavy at times and could lead to river flooding and poor-drainage flooding as well.

However, in the Worcester hills, expect times of snow, sleet or rain/snow mix showers throughout the day.

The heaviest snow and sleet will fall Wednesday night into Thursday. The greatest amounts, and therefore the most significant impacts, are expected in northern Worcester County going up into Vermont and New Hampshire. Winds will begin to pick up with gusts reaching 30-40 mph and highs will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday

Thursday is still a ways away, but we will continue with the threat for rain, sleet and snow. It’s looking like the wintry side of the weather could make it a little farther east and south than on Wednesday. We’ll have a better idea of where that rain/snow line will set up as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regardless, any impactful snowfall accumulations will stay in the elevated Worcester hills, and away from the Boston metro area. Winds will continue to gust to 30-40 mph with even higher gusts along the coast nearing the 50 mph mark. Since this is an onshore wind, that will lead to a risk for minor to moderate coastal flooding during the Thursday morning high tide. A wind that strong can also lead to power outages. Highs will still be cold in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday

The storm is looking like it’ll exit on Friday. While skies will dry out greatly, we can’t rule out some isolated light rain or flurries. It’ll still be breezy, though. Highs will warm to the mid 40s.

Right now, the storm is still pretty far away, so make sure to continually check in to changes to this forecast as we get closer to Wednesday.