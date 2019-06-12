Tiniest Bruins fan ready to take in Game 7 of Stanley Cup at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - The world’s tiniest Boston Bruins fan is ready to take in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Baby Nathan, who was born on May 19, has been alongside his dad in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit for the duration of the Stanley Cup playoff.

Nathan’s dad is a lifelong Bruins and Boston sports fan, according to the hospital. Nathan is now following suit.

The newborn’s parents say the care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital has been “beyond expectation.”

Nathan and his family are hoping for a big victory over the St. Louis Blues.

