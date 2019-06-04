Tiny Yorkie ‘lucky to be alive’ after being ‘thrown away like trash’ in Dorchester

Someone thought that throwing Oscar away like trash was the best way to dispose of an unwanted pet, infuriating the MSPCA's shelter staff (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tiny three-pound Yorkie is “lucky to be alive” after a good Samaritan found it near death inside a dumpster in Dorchester last month, staffers at MSPCA-Angell in Boston said.

Oscar was pulled from a dumpster on Blue Hill Avenue on May 21 and rushed to the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain.

Oscar was matted, extremely dirty, in need of immediate IV fluids, and very thin because he had not eaten in at least a week, according to the MSPCA.

“His fur was matted and dirty and he was extremely thin, dehydrated and neurologically impaired—likely due to severe nutritional deficiency,” said Dr. Hannah Marshall, of Angell’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit.

Oscar is said to have perked up after about an hour of being properly cared for.

He was neither tagged nor microchipped, making it impossible to identify an owner. Marshall says it’s clear that he was deliberately thrown away like trash.

“Somebody felt that throwing this dog away like trash was the best way to get rid of a pet they no longer wanted,” she said. “That’s especially tragic when there are organizations, such as ours, that will always welcome an animal in need.”

Oscar has since been cleaned up and shaven. His personality has also started to shine. He is said to be playful, confident, and adores being showered with attention.

After being neutered and undergoing an “extensive” dental cleaning, Oscar will be placed in a new home, according to the MSPCA.

The MSPCA is asking those interested in adopting to email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)