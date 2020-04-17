‘Tip of the iceberg:’ Nations struggle to count virus toll

BEIJING (AP) — China acknowledged Friday that the coronavirus death toll for the epicenter of Wuhan was 50% higher than previously reported — a major revision that underscored how countries facing an unprecedented public health crisis are struggling to keep accurate counts of the pandemic’s true toll.

China is certainly not the only country with incomplete or unreliable figures about the pandemic and accurate numbers are difficult to come by in the midst of a crisis. But those numbers have a huge influence on governments’ actions, as medical staffs struggle to figure out how to cope with surges of sick people and officials have to make crucial decisions about how they can begin easing lockdown restrictions to resuscitate their ailing economies.

As virus deaths mounted — with the United States reporting the nation’s highest daily death toll yet at nearly 4,600 — the economic devastation from lockdowns designed to curb the coronavirus is becoming even more shocking.

Unemployment in the United States rose 5.2 million, bringing the four-week total to a staggering 22 million workers. China’s economy shrank 6.8% in the quarter ending in March from the same period a year ago, its worst contraction since before market-style economic reforms began in 1979. And in Europe, car sales tanked 55% last month amid the lockdowns, a drop twice as steep as during the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Authorities and experts say both infections and virus deaths have been under-reported almost everywhere. Thousands of people have died with COVID-19 symptoms — many in nursing homes, which have been ravaged by a disease that hits the elderly the hardest — without ever being tested. Four months into the outbreak, nations are still struggling to lift their testing capacities — and many are still far from their announced goals.

Spain on Friday ordered the country’s 17 autonomous regions to unify the criteria on counting the dead from the pandemic. Spain has counted more than 19,000 virus deaths out of more than 182,000 infections, but the system leaves out the patients who died with symptoms but were not tested.

“We are probably only seeing the tip of the iceberg, only a part of the cases that for sure are happening in Spain,” said Barcelona University epidemiologist Antoni Trilla, who heads the Spanish government’s expert panel on the pandemic.

Italian officials have acknowledged that the country’s official COVID-19 death toll of more than 22,000 — second only to the United States — under-reports the true number, primarily because it doesn’t include the hundreds of dead in nursing homes who were never tested.

Britain’s official death toll, which is approaching 14,000, has come under increasing scrutiny because it does not include any deaths at home or in nursing homes.

The country’s statistics agency has indicated the actual number of deaths could be around 15% higher, but other experts think it will end up being a lot more than that amid growing reports of a sharp increase in coronavirus outbreaks in British nursing homes.

A leading public health expert said “system errors” have led to Britain having likely the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe. Anthony Costello, a professor at the Institute for Global Health at University College London, said the U.K. “could see 40,000 deaths” by the time the first wave of the outbreak is over.

In Russia, authorities reported relatively low numbers of cases until late March, raising questions given the country’s history of concealing embarrassing truths. Doctors treating coronavirus patients in Moscow said last week that the vast majority of all pneumonia cases in Russia are likely caused by the new virus.

Belgium’s death toll jumped when it began including suspected COVID-19 victims in nursing homes.

“Accounting for suspicious cases is necessary. Especially in difficult situations where it is complicated to confirm cases,” said Emmanuel Andre, a spokesman for Belgium’s crisis center.

Worldwide, the outbreak has infected more than 2.1 million people and killed more than 145,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, though the true numbers are believed to be much higher. The death toll in the U.S. topped 33,000, with more than 670,000 confirmed infections.

China raised its overall death toll to over 4,600 after the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak first took hold, added nearly 1,300 deaths. Questions have long swirled around the accuracy of China’s case reporting, with critics saying officials sought to minimize the outbreak that began in December.

Africa could see 300,000 virus deaths even under the best-case scenario, according to a new report that cites modeling by Imperial College London. The continent has more than 18,000 confirmed virus cases, but experts says Africa is weeks behind Europe in the pandemic.

On the economic front, the U.S. unemployment could reach 20% in April, the highest since the Depression of the 1930s. Layoffs are spreading well beyond stores, restaurants and hotels to white-collar professionals such as software programmers and legal assistants.

President Donald Trump told the nation’s governors that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen over the next several weeks in places that have extensive testing and a marked decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump said.

New York, the deadliest virus hot spot in the U.S., reported more encouraging signs, with a drop in the daily number of deaths statewide and the overall count of people in the hospital.

“We’ve controlled the beast,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Still, New York state has over 40% of all U.S. deaths and Cuomo extended the state’s lockdown through at least May 15.

In New Jersey, police acting on an anonymous tip found at least 18 bodies over two days at a nursing home in Andover Township that were waiting to be picked up by a funeral home.

In India, the 176 million people who live on under $2 a day are getting more hungry and desperate by the hour as their incomes dry up under the government’s strict coronavirus lockdown. Tens of thousands of newly jobless have walked miles to their ancestral villages in search of food and shelter, only to be shunned by locals who fear they are bringing the virus with them.

“These big leaders take decisions in their big houses!” said Rajesh Dhaikar, a balloon seller in Prayagraj in central India. “Did anyone ask the poor what they are eating?”

For many of the world’s roughly 300 million Orthodox Christians, Friday was a shadow of Easters past as virus restrictions shut down traditional celebrations of their most important religious holiday.

In Greece, roadblocks were set up and fines doubled for anybody caught driving without justification during the long weekend that usually sees families return to their ancestral villages to roast lamb in their gardens.

“It’s very hard. People don’t know what to do, and they get sad staying at home,” said Nikiforos Yiortsos, 75, as he lit a candle in an open-air chapel in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

“We’d go to church from morning until nearly night-time,” he said, describing normal Easter celebrations. “Now indoors, we’re watching it on TV.”

