(WHDH) — The latest social media craze is encouraging restaurant goers to leave large tips.

The “tip the bill” challenge motivates people to leave a 100 tip on their bill.

This is seen as a gesture of goodwill and support to restaurant workers.

The challenge is in response to low wages in the food service industry.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)