Tip to transit police leads to arrest of man accused of lewd act on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are crediting a tip from the public with helping to track down a man accused of committing a lewd act on a Red Line train.

Benito Hoyos, 34, of Cambridge was arrested on a charge of open and gross lewdness Tuesday after a community member who saw his suspect photo provided investigators with a tip, transit police said.

Hoyos is accused of committing a lewd act on a northbound Red Line train between Davis Square and Alewife stations on Aug. 16.

In a post on the department’s website, transit police said, “Our MBTA community comes through again!”

