Tip to transit police leads to arrest of man accused of lewd act on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are crediting a tip from the public with helping to track down a man accused of committing a lewd act on a Red Line train.
Benito Hoyos, 34, of Cambridge was arrested on a charge of open and gross lewdness Tuesday after a community member who saw his suspect photo provided investigators with a tip, transit police said.
Hoyos is accused of committing a lewd act on a northbound Red Line train between Davis Square and Alewife stations on Aug. 16.
In a post on the department’s website, transit police said, “Our MBTA community comes through again!”
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)