Tipped utility truck prompts road closure in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A utility truck tipped over onto on powerlines in Wellesley Friday afternoon.

Police responding to the scene temporarily closed Woodlawn Avenue down between Fuller and Squirrel Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews work to remove the stuck truck.

There will be power disruptions in the area.

Traffic advisory: Woodlawn Ave is closed between Fuller Rd. and Squirrel Rd. Please avoid the area as crews work to remove the truck. pic.twitter.com/ZGX0EbxGYB — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) September 18, 2020

So far, police have not commented on how the truck came to be stuck.

