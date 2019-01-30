Tips for keeping your pets safe in dangerously cold weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - When it comes to preparing for dangerously cold winter weather, don’t forget about your pets.

A brutal blast of Arctic air is expected to create painful conditions in Massachusetts on Thursday. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible in some areas.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect across the state.

Exposure to frigid air can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin.

The following tips via Mass.gov can help keep your pets safe: