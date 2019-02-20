Tire breaks free from pickup, shatters woman’s windshield in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman’s windshield was shattered by a tire that broke free from a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Lexington Wednesday.

Troopers responding to I-95 near exit 30 around 7:15 a.m. found the windshield of a Jeep Compass shattered and the roof dented after the tire of a Ford pickup truck came loose.

“When the tire hit, all the glass came crashing through,” said 22-year-old Samantha Vengels. “It was so loud, like, ‘Boom.'”

Video from Sky7 HD showed a commercial truck that lost the tire off the side of the road.

Vengels quickly pulled over in the breakdown lane after her car was struck.

“(The glass) was all over me,” Vengels said. “I had to clear it off of me so I could get out.”

Vengels just graduated from college and moved here from New Jersey to start a new job.

“I feel aggravated. I feel frustrated because this leaves me without a car,” she said. “I had a loan for it, and all the money I’m getting from the insurance is heading right towards that loan. It’s great that it’s paid off, but now I’m left with no money to go towards a new car.”

Autobody workers say Vengels is lucky to be alive.

“A couple inches, either way, could’ve been a lot worse,” one man said.

Vengels says she exchanged insurance information with the driver of the truck.

She says she’s not angry at the company that owns it, but she hopes they “do the right thing” and “reimburse” her.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)