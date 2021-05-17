DERRY, N.H. (AP) — An ATV operator was hurt when a rear tire detached from his vehicle, causing it to tip over on a recreation trail in Derry, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers said.

The operator, Michael O’Leary, 46, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was traveling west on the Rockingham Recreation Trail on Saturday and tried to navigate around a fire gate when the tire detached from the machine, officers said.

The ATV tipped over, trapping his leg beneath it. Passers-by rendered aid and called 911.

O’Leary suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital.

