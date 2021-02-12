Tires slashed on more than a dozen vehicles in Lynn, investigation underway

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some people in Lynn are feeling deflated after someone slashed their tires Friday morning.

“When I came out it was almost nine cars in here they were flat,” Midlher Cherubin told 7’s, Michael Yoshida.

Lynn police said they have found more than a dozen vehicles with damaged tires parked along the Park Street area. Cherubin said his son was leaving for work when he first noticed their tires were flattened.

“We started looking and that’s when we figured all the cars were flat even right here you can still see this one is flat,” he said pointing to another vehicle.

Detectives are now trying to track down the person or people responsible for this big headache and financial hit.

“All I’m doing all day is using my credit card,” Cherubin said. “I’ll find out later when I look at my transaction that’s when I’ll find out how much I spend on tires.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

