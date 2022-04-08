CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - TJ Maxx is opening a new store in Massachusetts next week.

The Framingham-based retailer’s newest location is slated to open at the CambridgeSide shopping mall in Cambridge on April 14.

“Our newest store in Cambridge will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department,” Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx, said in a news release. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time.”

The store will be celebrating its grand opening with special festivities including giveaways for shoppers.

Miner says the new 22,000-square-foot store will feature an easy shopping layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms, and a single-lane queue for faster checkout.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)