Musician Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, has been rushed to the hospital after possibly suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that CPR and emergency medication were administered at her California home to restart Presley’s heart.

Further, official details on her condition have not yet been released.

The news comes days after her most recent public appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, where Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in “Elvis,” playing the titular role.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

