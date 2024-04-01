BOSTON (WHDH) - The option to order to-go drinks in Massachusetts expired Monday and state lawmakers are divided on whether to extend the policy.

To-go drinks were given the green light during the pandemic in the hopes that allowing people to order drinks to go would help businesses stay alive during the shutdown.

State lawmakers voted in favor of a spending bill that would make take-out drinks permanent but the conversation reached a dead-end with state senators on Monday afternoon.

Stephen Clark, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said he hopes lawmakers decide to extend.

“It certainly doesn’t take away from package stores, it’s just a little bit of revenue and we think it should be made permanent as 15 other states have already made it permanent,” he said.

