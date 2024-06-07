WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is teaming up with esports organizers, getting in the game and connecting with young people about drug dangers.

The DEA is using video games as a way to fight back against fentanyl and educate teenagers about the addictive impact opioids can have.

Their “One Pill Can Kill” tournament kicked off in Worcester Thursday, with gamers from eight local schools competing on a livestream while guest delivered critical information to educate teens watching.

“Today is about delivering a really critical important message about the dangers of fentanyl and how one pill can kill, but do it in an empowering way,” said DEA Business Operations Administrator Jon DeLena.

Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for young Americans, and the Worcester DA said 85 percent of that population is online – playing video games.

“We needed to meet this moment, and meet young people where they are and young people like to game,” DeLena said.

Organizers said that ensuring teens are equipped with this knowledge is essential.

