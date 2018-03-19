Tobin Bridge rehab project to impact traffic, bring lane and ramp closures

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Tobin Bridge “Rehabilitation Project” is slated to begin in April and MassDOT is reminding the public that it will impact traffic in the area.

One lane on the lower deck (Route 1 north) will be closed at all times beginning in April and lasting through the end of the 2018 construction season, according to officials. Overnight lane closures will be implemented on the upper deck (Route 1 south).

The Everett Avenue on-ramp will be also closed at all times for all vehicles beginning in late April for about one month. After the Everett Avenue on-ramp reopens, the Beacon Street off-ramp will be closed for about two months. The Fourth Street off-ramp will also be closed one month in November.

The $41.6 million project involves repairing a section of the deck of the Tobin Bridge, which carries traffic between Charlestown and Chelsea. Work is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2020 with lane closures and traffic impacts during each of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 construction seasons.

Work will include steel repairs to the upper and lower decks, concrete deck work on the lower deck, followed by waterproofing, resurfacing, and installing pavement markings. Additionally, utility installation, curbing installation, paving, and the construction of a new parking lot under the bridge will take place.

The Tobin Bridge was erected in 1948-1949 and opened to traffic in 1950.

