Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill abruptly closes at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill, one of the most popular establishments at Patriot Place in Foxborough, has abruptly closed its doors.

The restaurant posted a sign outside on Wednesday, announcing it would be closed for good and thanking customers for their support.

“It’s with our deepest regret that Toby Keith’s doors will remain closed. To our many regular guests, we are grateful for the support you have given us over the past eight years.”

Circumstances surrounding the closure were not immediately clear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

