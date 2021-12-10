MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police showed their support for a 6-year-old Malden boy battling cancer by naming him police chief for the day on Friday.

Dozens of police officers from across the Bay State, lead by Malden police, came together to celebrate Mauro Polanco and his family.

“I want you to come into your police station today. Today you’re the chief,” Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis told Polanco, who received a police escort to the Malden police station.

The celebration was organized by Cops for Kids with Cancer, an organization put together by an officer who battled cancer himself.

The organization has helped over 750 families and given out $4 million since it was created in 2003.

“Today is one of those days, we found somebody who needed backup. And what did the police do? We responded and we helped them,” Chief Molis said.

To help with expenses, Cops for Kids with Cancer gave the Polanco family $5,000.

The family says this is a day they will never forget.

“I have no words. This is too much,” said Virginia Polanco, Mauro’s mother.

