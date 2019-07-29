(WHDH) — Just when you thought the song that gets stuck in your head might be fading, the toddler anthem “Baby Shark” is being turned into a cereal.

Kellogg’s announced Friday that it’s releasing the cereal featuring berry-flavored loops and marshmallows in partnership with Pinkfong — the Korean entertainment brand that created the song.

The limited-edition cereal will be sold in Sam’s Club stores beginning Aug. 17th, while supplies last.

Walmart will offer the cereal in late September.

“Baby Shark” launched on YouTube in November 2015 and now has more than three billion views.

Nickelodeon says the song is being transformed into an animated series for the network.

