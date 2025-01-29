PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A toddler at a hotel in Peabody was taken to the hospital with a burn injury early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the Holiday Inn off Route 1 in Peabody, according to the Peabody Fire Department.

Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling said the 18-month-old girl suffered first- and second-degree burns Tuesday night. Officials believe the burns were a result of hot liquid.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, fire officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

Dowling said the hotel is housing migrants through the state’s shelter program.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)